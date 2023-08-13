MRAP Vehicles Explained: Evolution, Capabilities, And Cost

As long as there have been societies, there have been wars. They were fought on foot and horseback for most of recorded history, but the industrial revolution gave way to mechanized warfare, and battlefields were never the same. With a mechanized military comes a wide variety of machines to move soldiers across the land. In modern militaries, these vehicles generally land into one of a few classes of vehicles, differentiated for their purpose and their weight. These include vehicles such as armored personnel carriers, tanks, and amphibious vehicles for landing parties of Marines. Those are examples of heavy machinery used in combat while smaller and more nimble machines called light tactical duties fulfill different objectives entirely.

For the American military, one of its primary light tactical vehicles is called the MRAP, which stands for Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle. The MRAP is built by several manufacturers with some variation between them, but they all serve the same basic duties, protecting soldiers during operations, especially when they involve direct combat in situations very near an adversary. They are a relatively new addition to the Armed Forces, and here is an explanation of the evolution, capabilities, and cost of these rugged machines.