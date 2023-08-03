Can Nintendo Switch Sales Catch The PlayStation 2?

Over two decades since its release, Sony's PlayStation 2 continues to be the king of video game consoles. It holds the title of best-selling gaming console of all time, having sold more than 155 million units worldwide, according to Sony. The only console that comes close, and even then with a big asterisk, is the Nintendo DS with 154 million units, but that one is a handheld console.

That means that the only console with a shot at taking the crown is the third best-selling console of all time (if you count the DS), which as of today's writing is the Nintendo Switch. According to Nintendo's latest report, the Switch has sold 129.53 million units as of June 30, 2023. This includes 3.91 million units in the April-June quarter, which is a 13.9% increase compared to the same time last year. This would indicate that the Switch is well on its way to claiming the best-selling title by sometime next year, but can Nintendo catch up to the PS2?

There are some roadblocks on the way. For one, even if Nintendo reports an increase in sales in Japan compared to last year, the global Switch sales are slowing down, and Nintendo is projected to sell fewer consoles in the current financial year than it did last.