Mario Games On Nintendo Switch Get Rare Discount Amid Movie Hype
Nintendo's beloved characters are the subject of a number of games that rarely go on sale — and when they do, the discounts usually aren't anything to write home about. That makes a current promotion no doubt launched to capitalize on "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" hype all the more notable. At the moment, several of Nintendo's first-party games are on sale for 33% off their regular $59.99 price, which puts them at a more affordable $39.99 each. The games all involve characters you'll see in Nintendo's animated film.
There's "New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe" for the Nintendo Switch, for example — it's currently priced at $39.99 on Amazon as a digital download. Joining that is "Luigi's Mansion 3" and "Yoshi's Crafted World," both likewise 33% off on Amazon. If you already have those titles, there are a few others that are $20 off at the time of writing: the "Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury" bundle and "Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze." Sure, the latter title isn't about Mario, but Donkey Kong gets his own role in the movie.
Nintendo's Mario movie has been a box office hit
Despite some less-than-positive early reviews, it appears Nintendo's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been a runaway hit with fans around the world. At the time of writing, the movie has set multiple box office records, raking in around $377 million globally over the weekend. Given its approximately $100 million budget, the film's $204 million domestic kickoff all but guarantees we'll see a sequel hit theaters sooner rather than later.
The movie revolves around Mario and Luigi and the wider roster of popular characters from the "Super Mario" universe, including Toad, Peach, and Bowser. Nintendo hyped the movie considerably, including a fun website that imitates the plumbing business run by the two fictional brothers. The company acknowledges some of the popular Mario games from its past in the new movie via subtle (and not-so-subtle) objects and scenery, including the appearance of the iconic Rainbow Road.