Mario Games On Nintendo Switch Get Rare Discount Amid Movie Hype

Despite some less-than-positive early reviews, it appears Nintendo's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been a runaway hit with fans around the world. At the time of writing, the movie has set multiple box office records, raking in around $377 million globally over the weekend. Given its approximately $100 million budget, the film's $204 million domestic kickoff all but guarantees we'll see a sequel hit theaters sooner rather than later.

The movie revolves around Mario and Luigi and the wider roster of popular characters from the "Super Mario" universe, including Toad, Peach, and Bowser. Nintendo hyped the movie considerably, including a fun website that imitates the plumbing business run by the two fictional brothers. The company acknowledges some of the popular Mario games from its past in the new movie via subtle (and not-so-subtle) objects and scenery, including the appearance of the iconic Rainbow Road.