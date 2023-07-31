Lenovo Reportedly Making A Windows-Based Steam Deck Rival

During the recently-concluded court hearing against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Microsoft graciously placed itself behind rivals Sony and Nintendo in the so-called "console wars." But while wholeheartedly conceding defeat, it was careful not to boast about the significant dominating number of PC gamers compared to those who play games on consoles. Those figures can be expected to inflate further in favor of PC, with a hot new category emerging in the form of handheld gaming PCs. Following the popularity of the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo is entering the fray with a handheld gaming console of its own.

Based on a Windows Central report, Lenovo is working on a handheld gaming device that may be marketed under the name of "Legion Go." The handheld will compete with others in the nascent category on the back of a Ryzen 7040HS "Phoenix" series. The Phoneix series is based on AMD's latest Zen-4 architecture and is designed for thin and light PCs, such as the Razer Blade 14 2023. AMD offers Phoenix APUs across Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 9 families, but it is unclear which one Lenovo will adopt for its handheld PC.

Based on the processor at play, Legion Go is expected to run on Windows 11 instead of Android. It may also deploy a Linux-based interface like the Steam Deck but support for Windows games unquestionably improves Lenovo's chances of selling more units.