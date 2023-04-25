AMD's New Ryzen Z1 Processors Are Destined For Handheld PC Gaming Devices

Earlier this month, ASUS unveiled its fascinating new foray into the world of handheld PC gaming consoles with the upcoming ROG Ally. The Ally is an interesting product that looks like a SteamDeck competitor, but runs Windows. Back then, it was presumed that this device would be powered by a 4nm AMD chip based on ZEN4 and RDNA3 architecture. On April 25, AMD officially revealed the family of chips that power the ROG Ally as the AMD Ryzen Z1 and the Ryzen Z1 Extreme.

The major highlight of these new chips is the fact that they are intended to be used on compact handheld systems — a rather uncommon form factor for X-86 chips. Given that these new chips natively support Windows 11, they will be compatible with the full array of Windows 11 apps, games, and even productivity software.

With an Xbox Game Pass subscription, users can access the vast library of PC games. AMD also claims that both the Ryzen Z1 chips feature advanced power management technologies that promise "great" battery life.

The Asus ROG Ally will be the first device to feature AMD Ryzen Z1 processors, and the product is likely to be officially launched on May 11, 2023, when the company is expected to reveal more pricing and availability details.