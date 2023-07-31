5 Of The Best Products Sony Should Have Never Discontinued

Did you ever dream of having Sony's robot puppy as a kid? Well, you should have because if more kids had demanded their parents buy them, they might have stayed on the market at an affordable price point. We could all be walking our little robo-rovers and throwing their pink rubber ball accessories for them! Unfortunately, like many other products, the robot puppy was canceled by Sony before some of us ever got our hands on it.

To backtrack a bit: Sony is a massive company with its hand in many pies. It has been around since 1946, though it didn't actually go by Sony until 1958. Like any company with as many ranges of products in as many areas of the technology industry, as it has, there are bound to be some duds. But along with the duds, there are also bound to be some products that did have an enthusiastic audience or could have found one but were taken from us before their time.

In this article, we're going to look at five of the best products that Sony shouldn't have discontinued. From the handheld consoles everyone had to the robotic pet dogs, here's our list.