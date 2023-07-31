What Happened To The Banana Phone From Shark Tank Season 14

Ring, ring, ring, ring, ring... what's that? Yeah, it's the Banana Phone. The Banana Phone is a Bluetooth headset that made its debut on Shark Tank in 2022. The fruity accessory connects to any Bluetooth-accessible phone, and can also be used as a speaker. Is the Banana Phone going to be a hit, or is it all but forgotten now? Let's dive into where it started and where it's at today.

In 2017, Brian Brunsing, Max Brown, and Charlie Katrycz — three Ontario-born friends who met at a wilderness canoe camp — came together to create and market a product with the goal of making the world a little more fun. Although all three friends also hold other jobs and have different business ventures, they pooled their skills together to create the Banana Phone.

Business experience isn't the only thing that the trio came to the table with. They also want to make a difference in the world with the Banana Phone. The device is made from ethically sourced materials using 100% recycled ABS plastics. A portion of sales (or, as they phrased it, a banana-split portion) totaling one percent annually from each device goes to a gorilla conservation charity, Gearing Up for Gorillas.

Before entering the tank, they utilized the Indiegogo campaign platform to raise funds. In the end, they managed to collect almost $45,000 — an impressive 145% of their fundraising goal. The initial run of pre-orders for Banana Phone, which now sells for $40, totaled over a thousand orders, spread over 18 countries.