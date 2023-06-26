This Barbie-Themed Xbox Series S Comes With Its Own Dreamhouse

Starting on July 10, Xbox will be giving away a limited number of special Barbie-themed Xbox Series S consoles. The console itself is, of course, painted pastel pink with a Barbie logo emblazoned on the front, but that's not where it ends. The console is built into the lowest story of a three-story Barbie Dreamhouse playset. The second story features a living room and garden, while the third story features a bedroom with a heart-shaped bed. There's even a pool in the back, but don't worry the water's fake.

Xbox is excited to team up with Warner Bros. Pictures "Barbie" and Mattel to celebrate the iconic doll-size heroine's journey of self-discovery with a variety of activations, @ForzaHorizon in-game content and giveaways: https://t.co/foyaH4giFh — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 26, 2023

Alongside the Dreamhouse Xbox Series S, Xbox is also giving away new faceplates for Xbox Wireless Controllers inspired by the outfits worn by Barbie and Ken in the upcoming film. There are five plates in the series, including solid pink, sparkly pink, pink and tie-dye, zebra-print, and sparkly tassels, each with a Barbie logo on the left handle.

If you're interested in obtaining these aggressively pink items for yourself, you can enter to win starting on July 10 from the Xbox Twitter page, as well as via the Microsoft Rewards page. Xbox has not stated at the time of writing exactly how many of the consoles and faceplates will be given away, nor how long the giveaway will last. The "Barbie" film is slated for release in theaters on July 21, though, so it'll probably be at least that long, if not longer.