This Barbie-Themed Xbox Series S Comes With Its Own Dreamhouse

In the decades since its initial inception, the Barbie doll line has crossed over into just about every profession and trend you can think of. Barbie herself has had a number of careers over the years including explorer, doctor, influencer, and scores of others. That said, while there have been plenty of Barbie video games over the years, there hasn't been much in the way of Barbie-styled gaming hardware. Seeing how most of those Barbie games weren't much to write home about, it wouldn't have been a marketing opportunity. With the upcoming release of the "Barbie" film, however, that has changed.
In a post on its news blog today, Xbox announced a new collaborative effort with Mattel and, by extension, the Barbie toy line to promote the release of the "Barbie" film. This effort includes Barbie and Ken-themed vehicles in "Forza Horizon 5" and a line of specially-made Barbie dolls outfitted with Xbox-themed attire. The big draw of this collaboration, however, is a limited-edition Barbie-themed Xbox Series S, complete with a multi-story Dreamhouse.
Life in the Xbox Dreamhouse
Starting on July 10, Xbox will be giving away a limited number of special Barbie-themed Xbox Series S consoles. The console itself is, of course, painted pastel pink with a Barbie logo emblazoned on the front, but that's not where it ends. The console is built into the lowest story of a three-story Barbie Dreamhouse playset. The second story features a living room and garden, while the third story features a bedroom with a heart-shaped bed. There's even a pool in the back, but don't worry the water's fake.
Alongside the Dreamhouse Xbox Series S, Xbox is also giving away new faceplates for Xbox Wireless Controllers inspired by the outfits worn by Barbie and Ken in the upcoming film. There are five plates in the series, including solid pink, sparkly pink, pink and tie-dye, zebra-print, and sparkly tassels, each with a Barbie logo on the left handle.
If you're interested in obtaining these aggressively pink items for yourself, you can enter to win starting on July 10 from the Xbox Twitter page, as well as via the Microsoft Rewards page. Xbox has not stated at the time of writing exactly how many of the consoles and faceplates will be given away, nor how long the giveaway will last. The "Barbie" film is slated for release in theaters on July 21, though, so it'll probably be at least that long, if not longer.