Threads Is Finally Giving Users A Chronological 'Following' Feed

If you were one of the tens of millions of people who downloaded Meta's text-based social media app, Threads, shortly after its launch, you may have been wondering when the app would get a "Following" timeline. Such a feed, as found on similar apps like Twitter, would allow you to read only posts from accounts you choose to follow. If this was the case, you'll be happy to hear that Threads is finally including such a feed, along with some other new features.

After smashing download records within days of launch, Threads lost some steam as its active daily user count seemed to drop. A big reason for that loss in enthusiasm was complaints that the app was filled with corporate accounts and other users flooding the timeline, crowding out posts from friends and people users actually choose to follow.

With the new reverse-chronological feed, Threads users can now have a more personally curated timeline and more easily see the content they want to see. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed this in a post on Threads after quoting a post by one user that had directly requested a Following tab, responding, "Ask and you shall receive."