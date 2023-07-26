Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 And Fold 5 Finally Fix One Major Problem With Foldable Phones

No phone-maker knows the foldable market quite like Samsung, and so it's no surprise that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are two of the most eagerly-anticipated Android devices of 2023. Slimmer, more powerful, and packing software enhancements to make their flexible AMOLED screens useful rather than just gadget gimmicks, neither of the latest Z series is cheap — they start from around $1K — but there's no denying that bending a smartphone in half still turns some heads.

Nonetheless, the foldable phone market is no longer a niche, and Samsung is no longer without competition. Whether it's U.S. alternatives like the Google Pixel Fold or Motorola Razr Plus, or forbidden treats (from a North American perspective, anyway) from Huawei, Vivo, and others, it's increasingly common to find a clamshell alternative to the Galaxy Z series.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

Samsung's strategy to compete is refinement, not reinvention. Neither the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, nor the Galaxy Z Flip 5, are going to shock current Z fans, but they might well buy into design enhancements that remove the gap when the smartphones are closed. Meanwhile, even after a shaky first-generation start, Samsung's track record of comparative sturdiness could give it an edge compared to more fragile rivals.