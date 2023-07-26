Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 And Fold 5 Finally Fix One Major Problem With Foldable Phones
No phone-maker knows the foldable market quite like Samsung, and so it's no surprise that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are two of the most eagerly-anticipated Android devices of 2023. Slimmer, more powerful, and packing software enhancements to make their flexible AMOLED screens useful rather than just gadget gimmicks, neither of the latest Z series is cheap — they start from around $1K — but there's no denying that bending a smartphone in half still turns some heads.
Nonetheless, the foldable phone market is no longer a niche, and Samsung is no longer without competition. Whether it's U.S. alternatives like the Google Pixel Fold or Motorola Razr Plus, or forbidden treats (from a North American perspective, anyway) from Huawei, Vivo, and others, it's increasingly common to find a clamshell alternative to the Galaxy Z series.
Samsung's strategy to compete is refinement, not reinvention. Neither the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, nor the Galaxy Z Flip 5, are going to shock current Z fans, but they might well buy into design enhancements that remove the gap when the smartphones are closed. Meanwhile, even after a shaky first-generation start, Samsung's track record of comparative sturdiness could give it an edge compared to more fragile rivals.
A tougher, slimmer hinge
It's the new Flex Hinge that Samsung is arguably most proud of for its 2023 foldable. Slimmer than before, using fewer moving parts, and more durable according to the company, these enhancements help the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 achieve IPX8 water resistance. They also cut out the conspicuous gap between the two halves; both phones now closing cleanly and being easier to hold as a result.
The design still uses Armor Aluminum, here with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back. However, Samsung has made use of twice the recycled materials this time around. Powering both devices is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, as in the Galaxy S23 series.
Connectivity includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 — the Z Flip 5 supports one nano SIM and one eSIM, while the Z Fold 5 supports two nano SIM and one eSIM. Out of the box, both Z series phones will run Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5.1.1.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 gets more usable when closed
With bigger external screens the current fashion in compact foldables, it's no surprise to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 packing a bigger panel. The old Cover Screen is retired in favor of a new Flex Window: its 3.4-inches (720x784 resolution) packing nearly three-times the screen area. There'll be more than a dozen new widgets to access on there — including calendar, messaging, Google Maps, and WhatsApp — as well as access to Samsung Wallet, other apps through Flex Window, and camera control.
Outside, there's a 12-megapixel wide camera (f/1.8 with Dual Pixel AF and OIS) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide (f/2.2). The Flex Window can be used to control them, plus review, favorite, and delete captured shots. Inside, there's a 10-megapixel selfie camera in the 6.7-inch 2640x1080 Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen that supports 1-120Hz dynamic refresh.
The customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is paired with 8GB of memory and either 256GB or 512GB of storage, as well as a 3,700 mAh battery. Wired and wireless charging are supported — a 50% charge can be achieved in about 30 minutes on a 25W adapter, Samsung says — and there's also Wireless PowerShare. Despite all this, the Z Flip 5 is the slimmest in the Flip series so far: 2mm narrower than its predecessor, in fact, at 15.1mm when folded.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender colors, with Samsung's own online store also offering Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow. It'll be priced from $999.99.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 is brighter and more useful
The Flip 5 isn't the only Samsung foldable to have gone on a diet. At 0.53 inches when closed and 8.92 ounces in weight, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the thinnest and lightest Fold so far. On the outside, there's a 6.2-inch (2316x904 resolution) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen, supporting a 48-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. A 10-megapixel selfie camera is on the front, too.
Unfolded, a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display (2176x1812 resolution, with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate) is revealed. At 1,750 nits, this is the brightest Fold display so far, which helps to hide the 4-megapixel under-screen camera. It works with Samsung's latest S Pen — a slimmer version, as debuted alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra — with an optional S Pen case, since there's no silo built into the phone.
Samsung has refined its Multi Window system, and there's now an enhanced taskbar that can show up to four recently-used apps. There's support for two-handed drag & drop, too: You can select an item with one hand, then open a second app with the other before moving it across. There should be more Fold-optimized apps available too, Samsung says, like TikTok.
An expensive powerhouse
On the back, there are three cameras. The main is a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel autofocus and OIS. Alongside it is a 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. Digital/optical hybrid 30X Space Zoom is supported, and there are new astrophotography and night-time hyperlapse modes.
Inside there's a 4,400 mAh battery, with wired and wireless charging, plus Wireless PowerShare support. Samsung says owners should see a roughly 50% charge in about 30 minutes with a 25W adapter (which, continuing the theme we've seen in other recent launches from the company, isn't included in the box).
Samsung will offer three configurations, each with 12GB of memory, combined with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be offered in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream, while Samsung's store will exclusively stock Gray and Blue versions, too. It'll be priced from $1,799.99 when both phones arrive in stores from August 11.