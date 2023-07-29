How To Turn Off Android Auto Completely

The Android Auto framework is very helpful for those who make a habit of connecting their Android phones directly to their cars, allowing you to quickly and easily call up features like music, directions, and more. That said, you may not always want to go through a whole combining sequence every time you have to go out to get groceries. Maybe you only plugged your Android in to charge it or to listen to music, and don't feel like bothering with the rigmarole every time you head out for the day.

If you feel that Android Auto is becoming more of a hindrance to your driving experience than a feature, it is possible to disable the feature entirely and utilize your car's stock radio configuration. To clarify, "disable entirely" doesn't mean turning it off once the car starts each time, but turning the feature off completely, preventing it from starting up in the first place.