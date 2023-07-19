How To Survive A Nuclear Bomb: 10 Things You Need To Know

Nuclear bombs are universally feared for their catastrophic power and the long-lasting consequences they can inflict. At ground zero, buildings can be obliterated, causing massive loss of life, while the shockwave that follows will spread radioactive particles throughout the surrounding environment. The release of high levels of radiation will contaminate areas far beyond the blast site, potentially causing acute radiation sickness or long-term health complications to those exposed. For this reason, surviving the initial nuclear attack is just as important as staying alive thereafter and in the days that follow.

Here, we will discuss how to survive a nuclear bomb and the 10 most important things you need to know. This will include reacting to the nuclear blast itself, as well as important survival skills you will need to employ to increase your chances of staying healthy until help arrives. We have also included various lists of medical, food, water, and equipment supplies that will get you through the hardest days. Knowing how to identify the safest courses of action, as well as the potential hazards can be the difference between life and death.

Whether you're simply inquisitive or a dedicated doomsday prepper, here are 10 things you need to know to survive a nuclear bomb.