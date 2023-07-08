Why Finland Built A Massive Network Of Nuclear Bunkers

Finland's capital Helsinki, population 658,000, is a bustling metropolis that perfectly fits the part of a modern European city. However, 18 meters (59 feet) below the city is something you might not expect — a vast network of caverns and tunnels blasted from the bedrock that can accommodate every last one of Helsinki's residents, plus nearly a quarter-million more.

Unassuming entrances to this underground world dot the city like subway stations, but the casual façade belies something darker. The primary purpose of this city-beneath-the-city is to function as large-scale bomb shelters and perhaps even nuclear bunkers. They're called civil defense shelters, and there are about 5,500 of them in Helsinki alone, though they can be found throughout this Nordic country.

These bunkers can provide shelter from conventional bombs, nuclear weapons, radiation, biological and chemical weapons, and the aftermath of these attacks. There are stores of water, food, and medicine that could last for weeks and access points to the surface for resupply. They have independent air and water filtration systems and power supplies, decontamination facilities, and dual blast doors to help maintain a sealed environment.

Thankfully, a worst-case scenario hasn't necessitated these shelters yet, but that doesn't mean they don't get used. Here is why Finland built an enormous network of bomb shelters and how they serve the city today.