Tech Companies That Bailed On Russia After The Ukraine Invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 saw the country hit with sanctions from Europe, the U.S., and its allies, with restrictions placed on businesses operating within the territory and within neighboring Belarus. One of the biggest changes Russians have seen in the wake of these sanctions is their access to technology shrinking, as global tech companies have scrambled to pull out of the country to comply with the new rules. Everything from smartphones to payment processing has been affected, with domestic Russian companies hastily attempting to patch up the mess left by the exit of these tech giants.

With the war showing no signs of ending at the time of writing, it's unlikely that any of the tech companies that pulled out will be able to return to the Russian market in the near future. The short-term disruption for Russian citizens will be significant, but if the sanctions continue over a longer period, the country's citizens will also be left behind when newer technologies are made available to the rest of the world. This kind of isolation brings Russia back to the days of the Soviet Union and risks doing irreparable damage to the country's economy and its ability to compete in an increasingly globalized tech world. Some of these companies have only suspended their operations in Russia with the possibility of returning after sanctions are lifted, but others have already completed a permanent withdrawal from the country with no plans to re-enter for the foreseeable future.