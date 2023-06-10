Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Weapons Explained: How Do They Work?

Today, not many people may be familiar with a U.S. military operation from the early 1960's called "Starfish Prime." The details are fascinating, but here's the short version: over a remote National Wildlife Refuge in the Pacific Ocean, they launched a 1.4 megaton thermonuclear warhead and detonated it at roughly the altitude where today the ISS orbits the Earth (of course, the ISS wasn't built yet, but many early satellites sustained damage).

Close to 1,000 miles away, people in Hawaii experienced telephone disruptions as hundreds of street lights went out and other electrical systems behaved erratically. The U.S. had inadvertently attacked itself with an electromagnetic pulse, or "EMP."

It was an important learning moment. Nuclear weapons create an EMP, but with conventional use, the area affected by the pulse would also be immediately destroyed by the explosive blast. Starfish Prime demonstrated that a high-altitude nuclear device could create an EMP with a tremendous area of affect, and — crucially — without decimating a populated area in the process.

Two significant things have happened in the decades since: First, the world has become increasingly reliant on electronic devices. Second, researchers have figured out how to create an EMP without using a nuclear weapon at all. So how does it all work?