These 5 Popular Trucks Prove That Pickups Aren't Always Safer

The midsize pickup truck segment has grown marginally over the last decade. Sales of midsize trucks have doubled since 2013, and manufacturers have sold upwards of 600,000 trucks since 2019. Part of the reason consumers are flocking to trucks instead of sedans is the safety factor: You are most likely to die in a small car (or hatchback) than in a bigger truck or SUV in a collision. In a 2020 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) report, minicars or compact vehicles accounted for 15 of the 20 cars with the highest death rates, while full-size trucks and SUVs registered the lowest overall death rate.

The main keyword is "full size" since the IIHS has issued a new report about rear-seat safety in midsize trucks. As it turns out, smaller pickups offer inadequate protection for the rear passengers, and the IIHS's updated moderate overlap front crash test showed the five midsize trucks that fell short in rear cabin safety.

Bloomberg/Getty

"Our updated crash tests proved challenging for small pickups," said David Harkey, IIHS President. "The common problem was that the rear passenger dummy's head came dangerously close to the front seatbacks, and in many cases, dummy measurements indicated a risk of neck or chest injuries."