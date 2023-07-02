Basic And Affordable Android Phones Worth Checking Out In 2023

The next smartphone in our lineup of the best affordable smartphones for 2023 is the Samsung Galaxy A03s. This device presents itself as a viable option among sub-$200 smartphones and makes for a decent entry-level smartphone. It is the most affordable smartphone in Samsung's lineup and is a good entry point into Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem, with the added benefit of One UI.

Despite its entry-level price, the phone gets features like a fingerprint reader, dual-SIM support, and 15W wired charging speeds. The battery capacity — at 5000mAh — is great as well. Also pertinent to note is that the Galaxy A03s has been around for a while, and while it initially launched with Android 11, the phone has, since then, been updated to Android 13

However, the Galaxy A03s falls short in three crucial areas that are essential for a modern smartphone: its processor, the overall camera setup, and the low internal storage. To begin with, the phone is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, which is not the latest from MediaTek's stables. The triple camera setup on the device includes a 13MP primary camera and twin 2MP cameras. While Samsung lists a 64GB variant on its website, currently, only the 32GB variant of the phone seems to be available. This is very low by 2023 standards, and we will only recommend going for A03s if you intend to use it as a secondary/backup phone.

While the Samsung Galaxy A03s does make it into this list, it does only because of its current price tag of $159, making it the most affordable device in this list.

