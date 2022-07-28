T-Mobile's Newest 5G Smartphones Are Unexpectedly Affordable

Both the new REVVL 6 series devices come powered by the Dimensity 700 chip from MediaTek and share support for the same 5G, LTE, and GSM bands. Another feature common to both phones is support for Android 12 out of the box. The devices also get fingerprint and face unlock support. This is where the similarities between the two end, though.

Features specific to the REVVL 6 include a triple camera array consisting of a 13MP, 2MP, and 2MP setup with a 5MP front-facing camera. In addition to this, the device gets a 6.52-inch HD+ display and comes in a single variant that offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The battery capacity on the REVVL 6 stands at 4,500 mAH battery and the phone also supports 15W fast charging.

As for the REVVL 6 Pro, this one gets a larger 6.82-inch display but doesn't get a resolution bump, which means it is still an HD+ panel. The phone has greater RAM and storage capacity, though ( 6GB+ 128GB). The camera setup on the REVVL 6 Pro includes a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and twin 2MP cameras for depth and macro shots. This is in addition to a 16MP front-facing camera. The larger size of the REVVL 6 Pro also enabled T-Mobile to cram in a larger battery inside the device — with this phone boasting of a 5000mAh Li-ion battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Besides the option to purchase both these devices outright, T-Mobile also offers users the option to get the REVVL 6 for $7.09 a month and the REVVL 6 Pro for $9.17 a month. These prices are for a two-year contract and do not involve any other downpayment. Both the REVVL 6 series devices go on sale starting August 4 and will be available online and through T-Mobile and Metro stores.