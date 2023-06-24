2023's Best VR Games So Far

Virtual reality is a mind-boggling experience, whether you're just watching a movie in the Netflix theater, working out, or playing a video game. Though VR offers all these experiences and more, gaming is truly the activity you'll want to try to get the most out of your VR headset.

There are classic VR games, like "Superhot" or "Beat Saber," as well as free VR games you can try out on your VR headset to see what game styles you like. Even if you play games on a console or a computer, you may find that your preferred genres there don't translate to a VR setting. For example, you may love first-person shooters with a mouse and keyboard but absolutely hate them on your VR headset.

The world of VR games is rapidly expanding, with new games altogether or VR iterations of existing popular games. Dozens of VR games have been released already this year, but we've rounded up the 12 best options. It's worth noting that some games may only be available on select headsets, like the PSVR 2 or the Meta Quest 2, but this detail will be noted when applicable.

Speaking of headsets — if you're curious about virtual reality but haven't chosen a device yet, check out our guide on which VR headsets are actually worth buying right now.