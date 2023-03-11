The Best PS VR2 Accessories That Will Upgrade Your VR Experience

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 2016, Sony introduced console gaming audiences to VR with the PlayStation VR (PS VR). The peripheral is home to some pretty awesome games, including "SUPERHOT VR," "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood," and "Ghost Giant." However, while the PS VR is a solid product, it is also somewhat flawed, not helped by its dependence on the PlayStation Camera and Move controllers (both sold separately) and inherent incompatibility with the PlayStation 5 unless you buy an adapter. But now, the PS VR2 solves most of those problems.

Unlike the original PS VR, the PS VR2 is a complete experience all in one box. The device comes with controllers and doesn't require external cameras. Sure, you still need a PS5 to store and play the games, but connecting the headset to a gaming platform is true for almost all VR peripherals. Reviews paint a pretty picture for the PS VR2's immersion, especially thanks to its eye-tracking functionality, but there's always room for improvement. While we probably can't expect a PS VR2 Version 2.0 to release anytime soon and fix its issues, we can always buy an accessory or two to improve our experiences.

Here are some of the best additions you can buy for the PS VR2.