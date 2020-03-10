Horizon Zero Dawn PC port confirmed

Earlier this year, a whopper of a rumor claiming that Sony was plotting a PC release of Horizon Zero Dawn started making the rounds. As it turns out, that rumor was true: Sony is indeed bringing Horizon Zero Dawn to PC this summer. With this announcement, it seems that Sony is following in the footsteps of Microsoft, which has committed to bringing all of its first-party Xbox One games to PC.

While we probably won’t see Sony bring all of PlayStation 4’s exclusives over to PC, the fact that one is making the jump at all is an exciting thing. Hermen Hulst, the newly-appointed head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios, confirmed the PC port today in a lengthy PlayStation Blog interview. He also said that Guerrilla Games’ new studio directors will have more to share about the port soon.

In a follow up, Hulst clarified that Sony will remain committed to dedicated hardware, saying that the company won’t look to emulate Microsoft’s strategy of launching exclusives on Xbox One and PC at the same time. “And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC,” Hulst said. “In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware.”

So, if you’re hoping to see games like Marvel’s Spider-Man or God of War make the jump to PC, you might not want to hold your breath. In any case, the Steam listing for Horizon Zero Dawn is already live, which is where we learn that this is the complete edition that comes bundled with The Frozen Wilds expansion and a number of bonus packs and items.

For now, there aren’t any details on PC enhancements or specification requirements, but those will likely surface as we close in on summer. We’ll keep our ears to the ground for more, and we’ll let you know when Guerrilla Games shares new information.