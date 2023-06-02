Volkswagen's 3-Row ID. Buzz Microbus Is Easy To Fall In Love With At First Look

It feels, frankly, like a very long time since we first saw Volkswagen's electric Microbus. The ID. BUZZ concept of 2016 did exactly what every concept car hopes to achieve: build buzz — pun intended — around an automaker's grand plans for some nebulous point in the future. In this case, taking the classic, beloved VW Microbus, aka the Campervan or just plain Bus, and using it to illustrate the flexibility of Volkswagen's MEB electric platform.

It's fair to say even Volkswagen was surprised by how positive the reception was. The automaker rapidly went from describing the ID. BUZZ as an illustrative concept to a vehicle with production intent, though — wisely and frustratingly — not one to which a specific launch date was attached. Since then, we've seen the launch of the ID.3 in Europe followed by the ID.4 in the U.S. Solid EVs, certainly, but no electric Microbus.

Europe got the first taste of that, with the two-row ID. Buzz launching there in 2022. North American drivers are being asked to show even further patience, with the three-row, long-wheelbase version of the 2025 ID. Buzz not expected to arrive in the U.S. until Q3 2024. Having spent some time up close with the hotly-anticipated EV, it's easy to predict that for many it'll be worth the wait.