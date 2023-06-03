10 Electric Cars With The Highest Maintenance Costs

While the promise of electric car ownership suggests maintenance to be a thing of the past as oil changes, fuel filters, and timing belts are no longer a part of the package, they still have certain running costs. EVs have cooling systems and parts that wear over time in the brakes and suspension, so maintenance is still required. Regenerative braking significantly reduces the use of brakes and, therefore, makes them last much longer, but tire use is another story. The batteries that provide power for the motors add substantially more weight than what is seen with conventional automobiles. EVs require specific tires that can be expensive and also wear out faster than others, adding to running costs. EVs also have suspensions and cooling systems to attend to, so EV owners don't get off the hook for maintenance completely.

If you are considering an EV, you should know of the costs associated to go along with any potential savings. Some maintenance and repairs will be needed over time. They may have fewer moving parts, but electronics can be fragile and finicky, requiring professional repair from time to time, and often at a higher labor rate performed by the few techs currently trained on electric cars. This factors into how much you may spend while owning an EV, which makes it relevant in considering the total running costs. Although the total pool of electric-powered cars is small but growing, these models have the highest maintenance costs over a typical ownership period.