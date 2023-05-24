It Sounds Like PlayStation VR2 Is Off To A Strong Start

It seems reports of VR's death have been greatly exaggerated. Despite Mark Zuckerberg's shifting focus to AI after pouring billions into the Metaverse and products like Microsoft's HoloLens failing to make waves, there have been some winners in the market — namely, Sony and the PlayStation VR2, which has sold strongly since its debut.

In its first six weeks, the PS VR2 sold just under 600,000 units, an 8% increase compared to the original PS VR's launch. These numbers only reflect sales between February and April of 2023. Undoubtedly, more units have been sold since because the PS VR2 was only available to purchase directly from Sony's website for the first two months. Now that consumers can buy the PS VR2 anywhere, sales will likely keep increasing. The PS VR2 is priced at $550.

The PlayStation 5, needed to run the PS VR2 peripheral, has been a sleeper hit after years of limited availability due to supply chain issues. It commands a retail price of $500 while many tighten their belts due to an unstable economy. Despite this, according to Sony's metrics, the PlayStation 5 is set to outperform the PlayStation 4, just as the PS VR2 currently outperforms its predecessor. Part of the PS VR2's success may be due to its advanced technology, which has better graphics, more intuitive controllers, and a much simpler setup when compared to the original. This has lowered the barrier for new consumers to finally get into VR gaming.