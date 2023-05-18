HTC Vive XR Elite Doesn't Need To Be Plugged Into A PC (But Here's Why You May Want To)

The HTC Vive XR Elite is a fantastic VR headset and (as our HTC Vive XR Elite Review suggests), it's a direct rival to the Meta Quest Pro. The headset functions as a standalone unit and is capable of powering anything the Quest Pro currently can — though the game selection is limited. That doesn't matter too much as the headset is also great for PCVR.

Most PCVR users will make the most of the headset's wireless capabilities. If you connect it over WiFi, and ideally over WiFi 6e, you can experience it in all of its untethered glory. Games look great and the ability to move in every direction without a rope limiting you, and without worrying about yanking your PC setup off the desk, is brilliant.

But you do still have the option to tether the headset to a gaming PC or laptop and in certain circumstances — it makes a lot of sense. Yes, you will want to stick with a wireless connection for action-heavy games like "Blade and Sorcery," or "Skyrim VR," but if you're sitting down, there are a few clear reasons why you should pull out a Vive streaming cable, or any other VR-capable USB C to C cable, and plug the headset into your gaming rig.