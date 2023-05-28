The Reason Honda Abandoned The Accord's Manual Transmission

The 2023 Honda Accord commemorates the eleventh generation of the Japanese automaker's bestselling midsize sedan. Apart from an extensively redesigned face and a slew of new interior tech, the new Accord Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring variants are all hybrids, motivated by a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter gas engine and a hybrid powertrain with 204 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the base Accord LX and EX have a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 192 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque.

All 2023 Honda Accords have a front-wheel drivetrain and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). One of the reasons why enthusiasts prefer the Accord over its competitors is the availability of an optional manual gearbox. Still, the last manual-equipped Accord left the Marysville, Ohio plant in December 2019, and the 2020 model year was the last for Accord buyers to have a manual stick.

Considering Honda is popular among stick-driving enthusiasts and manual transmissions are still available on the new Civic sedan, hatchback, Si, and Type R, it's strange that the automaker stopped offering the manual option for its Accord starting in 2021. Instead, Accord buyers now have to content themselves with Honda's CVT.