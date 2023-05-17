7 Weird Motorola Phones You Forgot Existed (And May Be Better Off Forgotten)

Motorola made history with the DynaTAC 8000X, the first commercial cell phone. Inventor Martin Cooper's first call on the DynaTAC to Bell Laboratories was a pivotal moment in cell phone history. Despite its hefty 1.7-pound weight and limited talk time of only one hour, the DynaTAC paved the way for rapid advancements in phone design and functionality.

After the DynaTAC but before the rise of smartphones, cellphone designs varied wildly between models, and Motorola was no exception. As mobile phone technology evolved, Motorola continued to experiment with different form factors and components.

While Motorola made great strides in the development of mobile phones, not every model was a winner. In fact, some of its phones were downright strange. From phones that looked like sci-fi movie props to bizarre devices with questionable features, these phones are a reminder of the whimsical course of advancing technology.

Some of these phones are a nostalgic trip down memory lane — such as phones combined with PDAs — while for others are downright puzzling examples of niche products that never quite found their audience. Here are seven of the weirdest Motorola phones that you may have forgotten existed — phones that are perhaps better off forgotten.