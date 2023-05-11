The 2023 Toyota Sequoia Has A Hidden Easter Egg You Would Probably Never Notice
Humans are obsessed with Easter Eggs. No, not the spherical colored objects kids try to seek out on the very holiday they were named after. We're talking about those little surprise nuggets of inside information, secrets, or jokes cleverly hidden in almost every form of media, including television shows, operating systems, movies, and computer games.
For years, it was believed that the first "Easter egg" appeared in a video game, specifically Atari's 1979 game "Adventure." Eventually, an even older egg was found in yet another Atari game called "Starship 1," which came out two years earlier in 1977. That's since been superseded by one recently found in the 1973 game "Moonlander" for the DEC GT40, a vector graphics terminal made by Digital Equipment Corporation.
Car makers have also taken to hiding things all over their cars, from Tesla's cornucopia of hidden gems to Jeep's litany of goodies. Cadillac, Ford, and even Toyota are no strangers to these things called Easter eggs either, as the Japanese auto manufacturer included a handful of them on its 2022 Toyota Tundra.
Well, Toyota is back to hiding things, this time in plain sight on a piece of equipment you stare at every time you get behind the wheel of not just a 2023 Sequoia pickup, but on several Tundra models as well. It's so cleverly hidden that you'd probably never notice it unless someone (like us) told you, and one you most certainly would never expect.
Don't say it!
Take a peak down in the corner of the passenger's side windshield, and you'll find the words "Toyota Trucks" with a little mountain scape sitting amidst a strip of black dots. If you look closer, you may notice something different about the placement of these dots and random dashes compared to all the others that run around the circumference of the windshield.
If you were in the military, the Boy Scouts, or call amateur ham radios a hobby, you might recognize that these dots are actually Morse Code — a form of communication created in the 1830s and 40s. This "code" appointed dots and dashes to each letter of the alphabet so that people could send messages across vast distances via telegraph.
What you see on the Sequoia's window is a visual representation of those dots and dashes. The dots and dashes that come after "Toyota Trucks" simply enough spell out the word "Trucks." However, you might be shocked that Toyota, or any car company for that matter, has permanently etched onto their truck a three-letter word that — if uttered once upon a time, accidentally or not — was enough to get a kid's mouth washed out with soap. That word is "Badass."
So, when combined, the entire slogan can be read as "Toyota Trucks" are in fact, "Badass Trucks." Well played Toyota.