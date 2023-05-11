The 2023 Toyota Sequoia Has A Hidden Easter Egg You Would Probably Never Notice

Humans are obsessed with Easter Eggs. No, not the spherical colored objects kids try to seek out on the very holiday they were named after. We're talking about those little surprise nuggets of inside information, secrets, or jokes cleverly hidden in almost every form of media, including television shows, operating systems, movies, and computer games.

For years, it was believed that the first "Easter egg" appeared in a video game, specifically Atari's 1979 game "Adventure." Eventually, an even older egg was found in yet another Atari game called "Starship 1," which came out two years earlier in 1977. That's since been superseded by one recently found in the 1973 game "Moonlander" for the DEC GT40, a vector graphics terminal made by Digital Equipment Corporation.

Car makers have also taken to hiding things all over their cars, from Tesla's cornucopia of hidden gems to Jeep's litany of goodies. Cadillac, Ford, and even Toyota are no strangers to these things called Easter eggs either, as the Japanese auto manufacturer included a handful of them on its 2022 Toyota Tundra.

Well, Toyota is back to hiding things, this time in plain sight on a piece of equipment you stare at every time you get behind the wheel of not just a 2023 Sequoia pickup, but on several Tundra models as well. It's so cleverly hidden that you'd probably never notice it unless someone (like us) told you, and one you most certainly would never expect.