5 Hidden Easter Eggs You Can Find On The Toyota Tundra

Morse code

According to Road & Track, automotive YouTuber Doug DeMuro posted about the new Toyota Sequoia's windshield on his Facebook page. As it turns out, the windshield's base features a message in Morse code that reads "Badass Trucks." You can find the same Morse code on the Tundra's windshield.

Holographic stickers

On the flip side, MotorTrend found a quirky easter egg on Tundra 4x4 variants with "4x4" decals on the sides of the bed. If you look closely from the right angle, the holographic decals feature miniaturized Toyota trucks. The publication consulted a Toyota employee to confirm this easter egg.

Homage to Texas and Michigan

There are more easter eggs under the hood of Toyota's new Tundra. The driver's side features the state of Texas stamped on the plastic with the word "Born" on top, paying homage to the Tundra's manufacturing facility in San Antonio, Texas. Moreover, the passenger side has the state of Michigan stamped on the plastic with the letters "R&D," a reference to Toyota's research and development center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Toyota USA

Button-operated tailgate

Some new Toyota Tundra trim models feature an obscure button on the driver's side taillight. Push the button, and the tailgate opens elegantly to reveal the spacious bed. This feature is excellent, but could Toyota be bothered to install sensors instead of having owners push a button?

Amber TRD logos

Exclusive to the off-road-ready Toyota Tundra TRD Pro are amber TRD logos that light up the dark. You'll find three unique TRD amber lights on the front grille and one for each wheel arch. Interestingly, this easter egg is more than just a design quirk. According to MotorBiscuit, federal law requires vehicles wider than 80 inches to have amber marker lights, and the Tundra TRD Pro is within the threshold.