5 Hidden Easter Eggs You Can Find On The Toyota Tundra
Japanese automaker Toyota took its sweet time to replace the everlasting second-gen Tundra manufactured from 2007 to 2021. When it finally came around to debut the all-new, third-gen Tundra in 2022, Toyota made sure that it was leagues ahead of its longstanding predecessor. The 2022 Toyota Tundra is available in a double Cab or Crew Cab body with a short or long bed. There are seven trims to choose from, and Toyota's hybrid-gasoline turbocharged V6 is available on the TRD Pro and Capstone trims.
Gone is the venerable, naturally aspirated V8 from the old second-gen Tundra. The new variant's turbocharged V6 engine puts out 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, and this engine is standard in the Tundra SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, and 1794 trims. Slashgear's Chris Davies took a 2022 Toyota Tundra for a spin and found it better in every aspect than the outgoing Tundra — except for its thirsty V6-only powertrain.
Meanwhile, Toyota's battery-electric hybrid powertrain is optional on Tundra Limited, Platinum, and 1794 trims, while the hybrid is standard in the Tundra TRD Pro and range-topping Capstone trim. The hybrid V6 pumps out 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. All Tundras have a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while a four-wheel drivetrain remains optional.
Toyota Tundra easter eggs
Morse code
According to Road & Track, automotive YouTuber Doug DeMuro posted about the new Toyota Sequoia's windshield on his Facebook page. As it turns out, the windshield's base features a message in Morse code that reads "Badass Trucks." You can find the same Morse code on the Tundra's windshield.
Holographic stickers
On the flip side, MotorTrend found a quirky easter egg on Tundra 4x4 variants with "4x4" decals on the sides of the bed. If you look closely from the right angle, the holographic decals feature miniaturized Toyota trucks. The publication consulted a Toyota employee to confirm this easter egg.
Homage to Texas and Michigan
There are more easter eggs under the hood of Toyota's new Tundra. The driver's side features the state of Texas stamped on the plastic with the word "Born" on top, paying homage to the Tundra's manufacturing facility in San Antonio, Texas. Moreover, the passenger side has the state of Michigan stamped on the plastic with the letters "R&D," a reference to Toyota's research and development center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Button-operated tailgate
Some new Toyota Tundra trim models feature an obscure button on the driver's side taillight. Push the button, and the tailgate opens elegantly to reveal the spacious bed. This feature is excellent, but could Toyota be bothered to install sensors instead of having owners push a button?
Amber TRD logos
Exclusive to the off-road-ready Toyota Tundra TRD Pro are amber TRD logos that light up the dark. You'll find three unique TRD amber lights on the front grille and one for each wheel arch. Interestingly, this easter egg is more than just a design quirk. According to MotorBiscuit, federal law requires vehicles wider than 80 inches to have amber marker lights, and the Tundra TRD Pro is within the threshold.