2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone comes fully loaded with luxury amenities

Japanese auto giant Toyota recently unveiled the range-topping 2022 Tundra Capstone variant. Capstone is Toyota’s entrant in the burgeoning luxury pickup truck category, and it sits above the Tundra 1794 and TRD Pro trim models. The newest Tundra Capstone is only available in a crew-cab body style and a 5.5-foot bed, but it makes up for it with a slew of standard luxury amenities.

For starters, Tundra Capstone has 22-inch chrome wheels (the largest ever fitted to the Tundra), and there’s more shiny stuff on the new front grille, mirror caps, and trim accents. In addition, it gets a chrome TUNDRA script on the tailgate for good measure.

Meanwhile, power running boards and bed steps make it easier to board or exit the truck, while semi-aniline leather seats in an exclusive black and white colorway are exclusive to Tundra Capstone. As expected, the interior is resplendent in open-pore Dark American Walnut trim, and the dashboard has a Capstone logo that illuminates upon opening the doors.

Furthermore, Tundra Capstone has a panoramic moonroof, sound-deadening acoustic glass on the front doors, and a heated steering wheel wrapped in genuine cowhide. Standard equipment includes a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sight, voice, and touch activation capabilities, a 12-speaker JBL premium audio system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 10-inch color heads-up display (HUD), and Apple CarPlay with Android Auto connectivity.

Under the hood is Toyota’s twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter i-Force Max Hybrid V6 powertrain generating 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque, sending power to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox. With this engine, Tundra Capstone has a max towing capacity of 10,340 pounds and a maximum payload of 1,485 pounds. Lower trim models of the Tundra have a non-hybrid turbo V6 with 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

Other goodies include standard adaptive dampers with new rear air springs for better ride comfort. Additionally, those rear air springs can raise or lower the bed. Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 is also standard and includes hi-tech driving aids like blind-spot monitoring, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, pre-collision braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, road sign assist, and a new rear-seat reminder system.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone arrives at US dealerships this spring. Pricing remains forthcoming, but expect to shell out upwards of $60,000 for Toyota’s most luxurious full-size truck.