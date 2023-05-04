Biden Administration Announces $140m Investment In AI Research

Artificial intelligence technology has taken off at a rapid pace in the past year and as such, has gained the interest of anyone ranging from hobbyists messing around in video games to major auto manufacturers, to the federal government, and everyone in between. In 2023, the world has likely seen only a small fraction of what AI is capable of, even beyond ChatGPT or autonomous cars. As such, the technology deserves more research and scrutiny to prevent it from being used with ill intentions, or in an otherwise unwise manner. Skynet from the "Terminator" movies likely isn't on the horizon, but it's a powerful technology that should be used responsibly. AI-generated videos are fun to play around with, but can also be used in willful disinformation campaigns.

Today, the Biden Administration announced that it would be investing $140 million into researching AI, and has also announced that it has released new guidelines on the technology as a whole.