The Fan-Favorite Xbox One Feature Missing On The Series X

The original Xbox One will go down in history as one of the most polarizing gaming consoles ever made. It provided a decent enough generational leap over the Xbox 360, even if Microsoft's initial marketing and design may have hampered its total potential.

It brought innovations like the now-retired Kinect, an attachment that combined a 3D depth camera with a microphone to pave the way for unique motion-interactive gaming experiences. However, it never quite reached its full potential of the capabilities Peter Molyneux infamously fabricated at its E3 reveal.

However, for all its gaming prowess, Xbox fans have missed one non-gaming feature most of all: Snap Mode. A unique multitasking feature exclusive to the Xbox One, Snap Mode allowed gamers to run two applications simultaneously on the same screen. You could "snap" an app to the side of your screen while using another app or playing a game, like a streaming service or YouTube.

In the contemporary world, where people seemingly have multiple displays of varying sizes always within finger's reach, suggesting such a simple feature was widely beloved might wax comical. However, Snap Mode was appreciated at the time. Sadly, newer gamers may never experience it on consoles like the Xbox Series X and Series S — at least for now.