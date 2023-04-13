The PS5 Is Still Lacking This One Major Feature, But There's Hope

High-end gaming PCs, for many, are the be-all and end-all of gaming. In terms of performance, potential, and sheer visual splendor, the best PC rigs can offer an experience unlike any other gaming console. This is not to discount conventional games consoles, however, as the latest generation of systems are capable of truly special things, too.

On the PlayStation 5, the likes of Sucker Punch's "Ghost of Tsushima" take cinematic gaming to a new level, a game that can be truly spectacular to behold. There's certainly a lot going on beneath the hood of Sony's mighty monolith of a console.

With its Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, and Crunchyroll compatibility (among others), PS5 has full access to some of the most popular streaming services in the world as well — it's as much a multimedia hub as a console. This, of course, reflects Sony's illustrious place in the world of entertainment more generally. However, there's one specific feature that has been notably absent since the system's launch, and one that seems a strange omission for such a device.