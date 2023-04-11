9 Things Apple Watch Can Do That Samsung Galaxy Watch Can't

The Apple Watch models are all larger than their equivalent Samsung Galaxy Watch models. While the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, the Galaxy Watch Pro has a single 45mm size.

The Apple Watch 8 has two sizes — 41mm and 45mm, and the Apple Watch Ultra's the largest at 49mm. How do you figure out which size is right for you? If you want larger text, more screen space to view information, and extended battery life, then the larger variants are for you. Although the 41mm and 45mm sizes have all-day battery life (18 hours), the former's 282 mAh battery will give you a few hours less compared to the latter's 308 mAh. The Ultra has a considerably larger 542 mAh battery that can last 36 hours or more.

You'll also want to consider your wrist size. Apple recommends the 41mm model for wrist sizes between 130 to 200mm and the 45mm watch for 140 to 220mm. The Ultra has three strap sizes: small for 130 to 160mm wrists, medium for 145 to 190mm wrists, and large for 165 to 210mm wrists. But ultimately, your ideal size comes down to your preferences.

Another area where the Apple Watch overtakes the Galaxy Watch is the display brightness. With 2000 nits brightness, the Apple Watch Ultra literally outshines the Galaxy Watch's 1000 nits — perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.