Can Ford BlueCruise Automatically Change Lanes?

Truly autonomous cars may not be on the market yet, but advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) which help take some of the chore out of highway driving are becoming more numerous — and more capable. Ford's BlueCruise is one such example, offering hands-free highway driving that can keep a vehicle centered in the lane and maintain pace with other traffic, without demanding contact with the steering wheel to demonstrate driver attentiveness.

Instead of wheel sensors, like most other systems rely on, BlueCruise uses a driver-attention camera mounted above the steering column. It ensures that the person at the controls is still watching the road ahead. Since it launched in early 2022, however, one big question has dogged Ford's tech: can BlueCruise automatically change lanes?

Certainly, BlueCruise — and Lincoln's equivalent system, branded ActiveGlide — launched with some omissions on its feature sheet that rivals provide. Automatic lane change support was the most obvious of those: indicating to change lanes in a Ford or Lincoln with the system active would see it temporarily disabled while the maneuver is completed manually. Then, BlueCruise would re-enable once it had established a fix in the center of the new lane.