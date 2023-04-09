The 5 Best ChatGPT Apps For Android

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. Rolled out in March 2023, the latest iteration of ChatGPT, GPT-4 is OpenAI's "latest milestone ... in scaling up deep learning." The tool has become more competent at producing a higher standard of generative output, although it still cannot truly rival human capability. This has led users to look for ways to incorporate the AI system into daily life. Developers have been working to incorporate ChatGPT into their work, producing a laundry list of excellent ChatGPT-driven AI tools. DuckDuckGo announced in early March that it was releasing an AI search feature built with the OpenAI toolbox. Microsoft's Bing is reportedly leveraging an OpenAI language model that's even more potent than ChatGPT.

While web search tools are important, Android phone applications are also rolling hot out, infused with the generative AI of ChatGPT. This makes use of the toolbox something that can be achieved while on the go and not just in front of a computer. These are five that stand out above the pack.