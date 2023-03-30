4 Legendary 1960s Racecars You Can Buy As A Kit Today

Contemporary car enthusiasts are truly lucky to be living in a golden age of fast cars. Everything from technology-packed Teslas that can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in under two seconds to Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcats equipped with over 700 horsepower and a 36-month factory warranty. But perhaps you're in the market for something more unique — something you won't see anyone else driving on the streets of your hometown.

The automobiles below will certainly command attention anywhere they go because all four were designed to compete in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, a French endurance race that is run annually each year since May 1923. Except for when World War 2 was raging, that is.

They're also sold only in kit form, which means that the manufacturer supplies a varying degree of parts and sub-assembly, but the finished project is assembled into a functioning vehicle by the car's owner. While these high-quality kits certainly aren't inexpensive, they're still a relative bargain compared to the real deal — vintage race cars that regularly sell for six or seven figures. Plus, building a kit car can be extremely educational and fun, with an unmatched sense of pride in the finished product.