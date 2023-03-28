Quadratec JTe First Drive: Off-Roading The Two-Door Pickup Jeep Won't Build

Much like Henderson's actual build process, it all starts with the chopped cabin, which obviously creates an immediate concern for head and legroom given that the JTe is based on a Wrangler, one of the least comfortable cars known to man. First, I discovered that my choices for storing the compressor and recovery straps were limited to either the unsecured bed—not great, since I planned to stop for coffee—or plopped into and completely filling the passenger footwell. Then, when I climbed into the driver's seat, I immediately knew the JTe probably isn't great for anyone taller than about 5'10" or so.

Saddle bags mounted behind the driver and passenger seats don't help the situation, restricting the ability to slide or recline either seat too far rearward (while not providing much in the way of additional storage to compensate for the lost comfort factor). An exposed metal crossbar directly above the headrests also kept me (at 6'1" with long legs) from wanting to sit as far back as possible. And given the Wrangler and Gladiator's already diminutive windshield, which promotes hunching over for better visibility, the additional 50-inch lightbar installed inside at the top of the glass rather than on the roof seems downright peculiar.

Bolting an aggressive, grumbling aftermarket exhaust system onto the hybrid drivetrain also seems counter to the point—transforming the turbo-four into more angry sea lion than purring kitten—and one all the more discordant given the hybrid system's delay between mashing the accelerator pedal and beginning to roll away, followed a fair amount later by the moment when the drivetrain switches from silent full-electric power to partial gasoline assist with a raucous fire-up bark. But hey, this truck needed to fit in—or, better yet, command attention—among the insanity at SEMA and in Moab at Easter Jeep Safari, so I suppose we'll just have to let the exhaust slide (even if a Fiat four-banger can rarely ever hope to sound good outside an Abarth 500).