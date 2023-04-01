Why The 2023 Hyundai Kona Is Among The Least Reliable Electric Cars You Can Buy

Among electric vehicles, Tesla has a reputation for misaligned panels, faulty touchscreens, and recent safety recalls for self-driving tech. That said, Tesla isn't alone regarding electric reliability issues. The Hyundai Kona EV is one of the least reliable EVs today, scoring just 1 out of 5 in Consumer Reports' Predicted Reliability Rating.

As far as cars go, electric vehicles are straightforward. It's not much of an oversimplification to say they're just a motor and batteries. The comparatively simple construction of EVs gives them a substantial advantage over gas-powered vehicles regarding maintenance and service costs. Still, it doesn't completely exclude them from having their own issues.

Recent years have seen supply chain shortages and a surge in demand result in a fair number of quality control issues regarding electric cars. Electric vehicles are more than twice as likely to suffer from drivetrain recalls than internal combustion vehicles. A perfect example of simplicity not equating to reliability is the Hyundai Kona EV. The Kona EV scores lower than the Audi e-tron, Nissan Leaf, several Teslas, and even Hyundai's own Ioniq 5, coming in dead last in the vehicles tested by Consumer Reports.