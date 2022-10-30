Why Electric Cars Are More Likely To Be Recalled Than Gas Cars

If you're unfamiliar with the concept, a product recall is when a manufacturer realizes that there is a problem with a product or component — whether the problem relates to serious issues like safety, or simply performance and early wear — and issues a notice to buyers of the defective product informing them of the issue and providing recourse. Usually, when a recall happens in motor vehicles, the vehicle is to be taken to the nearest service station as soon as possible to have the defective component replaced or inspected for defects.

Product recalls happen from time to time — no matter how much testing you put into development, cars and motor vehicles are incredibly complex, and you can't possibly anticipate every use case and simulate every possibility. Electric vehicles are often praised as superior because they're simpler, and therefore require less maintenance. By that logic, you might think that EVs would be less likely to be recalled or experience problems. You would be wrong. According to J.D. Power, owners of electric vehicles reported an average of 240 problems per 100 vehicles, while owners of internal combustion engine vehicles reported an average of 175 problems per 100 vehicles.