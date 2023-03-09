The Strange Swiveling Android Phone That Didn't Quite Cut It

In the end, the failure of the LG Wing came down to the market factor it's hardest to predict: buy-in. Bringing a truly new device or service to customers is, in part, a gamble. If no one does what you do, you're either a trailblazer or a sucker. With product design, there's no sure way to predict whether an unprecedented build will be an iPhone-level game-changer or a Nokia N-Gage punchline.

LG did itself no favors when marketing the Wing. As noted in our review, LG apps could traverse the Wing's weird digital crucifix. However, third-party programs that efficiently handled other form factors had no idea what to make of the perpendicular look. LG didn't just need customers to make the Wing work. It required software innovation, which never came.

Amazingly, LG and Best Buy are still selling the LG Wing. The phone's failure is a bit more far-reaching than leaving retail shelves; LG stopped making smartphones on July 31, 2021, after losing the equivalent of $4.5 billion over the previous six years. While the Wing and a few other premium handsets have received software updates as late as 2022, the company will not be making any more Wings or any phones, for that matter.

In a sense, however, the Wing did what LG wanted. The phone-and-a-half was the first product of LG's Explorer Project, which focused less on profit than on delivering innovative concepts. The results may have informed LG's decision to stop making smartphones.