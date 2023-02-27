5 Cars Owned By Iggy Pop That Prove He Has Great Taste

Wild musicians tend to have even more fantastic car collections. Keith Moon had plenty of classics he could drive into swimming pools, Eric Clapton has a Ferrari collection that would make your brain melt, and Iggy Pop, of Iggy and the Stooges fame, doesn't only have a "Lust for Life," he has a lust for a good drive as well.

Iggy had plenty of inspiration growing up. The Michigan native grew up close to Detroit during the Motor City's heyday. As the center of American automobile manufacturing, Detroit churned out classic after classic for decades. Until he moved, Iggy would have been surrounded by pristine classic Fords, Dodges, Chevys, Oldsmobiles, and many other classics.

He might claim to be "The Passenger," but Iggy has been spotted behind the wheel of many vehicles over the years. What makes this even more impressive is that he didn't bother to buy anything between his teenage years and the age of 44. Instead, the Stooges frontman would spend his time living between various cities and renting vehicles as he needed.