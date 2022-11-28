Miles Teller's Vintage Ford Bronco Truck Is Incredible

Miles Teller was recently seen in a vintage Ford Bronco, and the car has been turning heads ever since. Ford rolled out the Bronco in style decades ago and the SUV-truck hybrid has been a staple in car collectors' garages ever since. HotCars reports that the most expensive pickup truck in the world is a 1969 Ford Bronco, the Baja 1000 winner dubbed Big Oly (selling for around $2 million at an auction in 2022).

One of the primary draws of the Ford Bronco was its versatility as a family vehicle that could handle off-road capabilities and longer drives. As a direct competitor with Jeep, the Bronco delivered a more comfortable drive and a fantastic visual appeal. That competition seems to be sparked up again with the introduction of the 2021 Bronco lineup from Ford (via Offroad Portal).

Meanwhile, Miles Teller has also been in the spotlight recently. In 2015, he was tapped to play Mr. Fantastic in the Fantastic Four reboot; and more recently, he appeared in "War Dogs" alongside Jonah Hill (2016), and played "Rooster," the son of Tom Cruise's iconic wingman from the first film, "Goose," in the new "Top Gun: Maverick" (2022). This latest film featured a classic Porsche 911S, so it's no wonder that Teller's interests include vintage automobiles.