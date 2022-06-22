The Stunning Car That Stood Out The Most In Top Gun: Maverick

The long-awaited "Top Gun: Maverick" is everywhere (via Collider). Be it the film itself, which has provided warm feelings of nostalgia, or the soundtrack with Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" playing all over — the new Tom Cruise-led film is a hit.

There is one car used in the film that really stood out for car enthusiasts. Owned by one of the new characters of the franchise, Penny, the car is a 1973 Porsche 911S. Played by Jennifer Connolly, Penny happens to be the love interest to Cruise's Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, in addition to being the local bar owner and a mother. She's a pretty well-rounded character, so it seems natural she would be the owner of an awesome car. The vehicle in question isn't seen a great deal on screen, but its presence was impactful for fans of the car.