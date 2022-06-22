The Stunning Car That Stood Out The Most In Top Gun: Maverick
The long-awaited "Top Gun: Maverick" is everywhere (via Collider). Be it the film itself, which has provided warm feelings of nostalgia, or the soundtrack with Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" playing all over — the new Tom Cruise-led film is a hit.
There is one car used in the film that really stood out for car enthusiasts. Owned by one of the new characters of the franchise, Penny, the car is a 1973 Porsche 911S. Played by Jennifer Connolly, Penny happens to be the love interest to Cruise's Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, in addition to being the local bar owner and a mother. She's a pretty well-rounded character, so it seems natural she would be the owner of an awesome car. The vehicle in question isn't seen a great deal on screen, but its presence was impactful for fans of the car.
Everyone loves a classic Porsche
Though "Top Gun: Maverick" is a movie about jets, the car that stands out is a silver metallic 1973 Porsche 911S that Penny drove (via Fortune). The actress who played Penny, Jennifer Connelly, actually drove the car in the film instead of a stunt double. In a fun parallel, Maverick's original love interest in the 1986 movie, Charlie, played by Kelly McGillis, drove a replica of a 1958 Porsche 356.
The S trim of the 1973 Porsche 911S is a high-performance variant of the iconic car, and it's considered one of the best Porsche cars from that era. It came standard with a 2.4-liter engine with a horsepower of 190. Porsche is one of those car companies that produces elegant yet capable vehicles, and the inclusion of its cars in film and various forms of media always brings attention.