Sydney Sweeney Brings New Life To Gorgeous Vintage Cars

After making her breakthrough as Cassie in the HBO drama Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney has landed a variety of high-profile roles including major parts in The White Lotus and Madame Web. The 24-year-old has also appeared in The Handmaid's Tale and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She started acting when she was just 12 years old and now has her own production company, along with a net worth of around $5 million.

She's also a fan of classic cars and isn't scared of getting her hands dirty. While her vehicular adventures pop up across all of her social media accounts, the best place to see what the Handmaid's Tale actress is working on is her Tik Tok account, Syd's Garage, which has over 1.5 million followers at the time of this article's publication. Since 2021, it's featured clips of Sweeney getting to grips with car mechanics as she worked on restoring her 1969 Ford Bronco. Although the Bronco is where she wants it, the actress does not plan to retire from her side gig as an amateur mechanic — promising there's plenty more to come.

Interestingly, bringing classic cars back to their best may not be the actress' most surprising hobby. She's also a trained MMA fighter, having taken up the sport at 14. As with her acting career, Sweeney has seen success during her time in the fight game. She first competed at the age of 18 in a "grappling competition" and claims to have taken the top spot.