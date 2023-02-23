The Luxurious Jaguar Limousine Fit For British Royalty

Imagine, if you will, car collector heaven. Alongside real-world classics like the Shelby Mustang and the Mercedes Benz 300SL, true gearhead paradise would feature cars that never were — should-have-been masterpieces that never made it to production. A Jaguar XJ220 that lived all the way up to its V12-powered hype. A properly modernized Miura.

How about a successful marriage of the long-opposed powerhouses of northern Europe: a British luxury touring car with German engineering.

Believe it or not, the latter is more than a pipe dream. Germany and the U.K. got on the same page in at least one instance with the Jaguar Daimler DS420 limousine. The DS420 is a real car, not to mention probably the single most posh, fancy, and most upmarket vehicle built since the downfall of Duesenberg. The DS420 was the last in a storied line, and it took a factory full of Communists to make it happen.

[Featured image by MIKI Yoshihito via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]