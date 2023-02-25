The Most Expensive Cars In F1 World Champion Jenson Button's Collection

Formula One world champion Jenson Button has an awe-inspiring auto collection. Like many of his racing contemporaries, Button is a certified car nut, and has amassed an impressive lineup of exotic cars, racing machines, and vintage rides in his garage. With a current net worth of about $150 million, Button's ultimate dream as an 11-year-old karting champion is to win the penultimate title in motorsports.

His dream came true in 2009 upon winning the F1 world championship with first-time contenders Brawn GP. According to Formula 1, Button etched his name in F1 history "with a breathtakingly assertive performance" while securing the constructor's championship for his racing team.

Jenson Button is the youngest driver to win the European Formula Super A championship (17 years old) and the youngest to score points in an F1 race (20). He also earns the reputation for being one of only two of Lewis Hamilton's teammates to outscore the seven-time world champion. However, with his passion for speed and the privilege of having among the deepest pockets in F1, Jenson Button's car collection is not for the faint of heart.