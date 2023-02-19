10 Game Boy Advance Games We Want To See Come To Nintendo Switch Online

Until now, the Nintendo Switch Online service has only allowed access to classic home consoles such as the NES, SNES, and Nintendo 64. With the mainline "Pokémon" series being exclusive to handheld systems such as the Game Boy and Nintendo DS until the release of the Nintendo Switch, there hasn't been any real opportunity to have the first few generations added to the service. With the announcement that Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are now coming to the hybrid console, that means that the earliest titles from the series could now be added for players to jump back into.

If that's the case, there's no better place to start than with "Pokémon Ruby" and "Pokémon Sapphire." These two games, along with "Pokémon Emerald," were the third generation of "Pokémon" games and introduced some new ideas to the series as well as a noticeable jump in visual quality. This included the addition of Pokémon abilities, natures, and double battles — all elements that persist to this day. Taking place in the region known as Hoenn, it also brought a collection of fan-favorite creatures such as Blaziken, Kyogre, Groudon, and Rayquaza.

There are also some other options for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company if they don't want to add "Pokémon Ruby" and "Pokémon Sapphire" to Nintendo Switch Online. They could instead opt to go for "Pokémon FireRed" and "Pokémon LeafGreen," enhanced remakes of the original games that included third-generation improvements. Of course, both collections of releases should be added to give players access to some of the best "Pokémon" games.