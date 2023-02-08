Game Boy And Game Boy Advance Games Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online: Here's What's Up First

February's Nintendo Direct might not have been chock full of triple-A standouts, but a new "Zelda" game is surely the hallmark highlight. There's a good variety of other titles coming for all types of gamers, too, from rhythmic dancers to vampire slayers. But for some, it's the oldies-but-goodies that get them excited, and there was a lot to like for nostalgic Ninty fans looking to squeeze every bit of value possible out of the handheld. If ageless classics like a remastered "Metroid Prime" and an "Advance Wars" collection weren't enough, Nintendo announced some big additions to Switch Online's virtual console (via BusinessWire).

And we're not talking about new N64 and Genesis games – no, we're getting all new platforms in the original Game Boy and Game Boy Advance, each with a handful of popular titles to keep you busy during morning commutes and mid-day deadspells. Better yet, you'll be able to enjoy all of it immediately. If you're salivating for the Game Boy games, know that your existing Nintendo Switch Online subscription (a reasonable $19.99 for the year) is enough. But if it's the Game Boy Advance you're after, you'll need Switch Online + Expansion Pass, which costs $49.99 for an individual or $79.99 for a family.