The Futuristic Suzuki Nuda Concept Is An Ultra Sleek Motorcycle We Would Have Bought

It's a quirk in the nature of modern marketing that, in some cases, products and projects can't just be futuristic — they have to look futuristic. Whether it's Apple's ubiquitous white plastic, or a whole city constructed to capitalize on AI assistance and green energy infrastructure, some things are designed to be a vision of what technology makes possible.

Whether it's cars in the 1920s, planes in the 1950s, or 2000s TVs, products with immaculate sci-fi stylings (at least, by the standards of their time) have on various occasions hit the actual marketplace to varying degrees of success.

Such was the fate of the exceedingly impressive Suzuki Nuda, a two-wheeled slice of Japanese cyberpunk tech that the Hamamatsu-based manufacturer debuted at the 1986 Tokyo Motor Show. Looking like it just rolled off a page from "Akira," the motorcycle offered a range of flashy innovations in everything from drivetrain to styling.